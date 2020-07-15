Plates stolen off of vehicle
editor's pick top story

Plates stolen off of vehicle

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 11:50 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a call about a theft of a vehicle license plate at a residence in the 1400 block of North Union Street.

The plate bears the numbers 5-3249B.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News