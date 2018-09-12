The III Corps Drug Task Force and the Fremont Police Department arrested two Fremont residents on seven different charges related to possession of controlled substances, according to a press release sent out on Wednesday.
Seth T. Perina, 42, and Monica D. Robinson, 35, were arrested on Wednesday after the III Corps Drug Task Force and the Fremont Detective Bureau served a search warrant at a residence on west 19th Street, the press release says.
The charges included possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, as well as six other possession charges for different substances: concentrated cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, phentermine hydrochloride and methylphenidate hydrochloride.
The pair were also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass mentioned the bust during the Dodge County Board of Supervisors public hearing on Wednesday morning, during a discussion about corrections. He cited it as part of a consistent stream of drug-related crimes that have kept prosecutors busy—and Dodge County’s holding facility filled.
“The police reports keep pouring in and I have attorneys filing those things every day,” Glass said. “I walked into the office this morning and there were three more.”
He said that methamphetamine still seems to be the driving force behind most of Dodge County’s drug crimes. He said that the problem is prevalent in other places though, but Fremont’s proximity to Omaha makes it more prone.
Supervisor Dan Weddle, who previously served as the Dodge County Sheriff said that the county has been seeing a “constant flow” of these drug-related crimes since he was serving as sheriff.
“We have a problem that nobody really realizes how bad it is,” Weddle said. “Ebb and flow is not there, it’s just a constant flow.”
Glass agreed.
“I would say in the last 5,6, or 7 years, it’s just been a constant flow,” he said.