Police arrest 2 individuals
Police arrest 2 individuals

Police News

At approximately 11 a.m., June 22 officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.

Officers were informed that someone was attempting to break into a garage, Fremont Police reported.

During the investigation, officers made contact with two individuals, Michael Jose Xavier Gonzales, 32, of Omaha and Carrie E. Booze, 35, of Fremont inside of the garage.

After an investigation was conducted both parties were arrested for the following charges: possession of controlled substance, trespassing, criminal mischief. Both were transported to the Dodge County booking center.

