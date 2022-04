Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 7:25 a.m. April 1 near the 1700 block of North Broad Street.

During the stop it was learned that the driver’s license was suspended and drugs were later located.

Christopher J. Peterson, 42, of Colon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving during suspension.

