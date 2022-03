Fremont Police officers responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street at about 11:53 a.m. March 25 in reference to a possible home invasion in progress.

The caller advised an unknown male party was trying to enter the residence.

Officers arrived and determined the complaint to be valid and had contact with Andrew T. Egan, 21, of Fowler, Colorado, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Egan was arrested for trespassing, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0