Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at about 7:58 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the 500 block of West 23rd Street.

During the traffic stop, officers determined that a passenger in the vehicle, Justin A. Robinson, 42, of Columbus, Nebraska, had an active warrant.

Robinson was placed under arrest at which time a weapon was located on his person, a press release said. This resulted in him also being charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.