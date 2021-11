At approximately 1:30 a.m., Nov. 30, Zachary C. Mosel, 29, of Elkhorn was arrested on an outstanding Douglas County arrest warrant in the 700 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

As officers were taking him into custody, he refused to walk with them to a police cruiser or into the Dodge County Jail. He was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer.