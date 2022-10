Fremont Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 in the 1400 block of North Keene Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located the accident scene, including the vehicle but no driver.

An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Carmen Higinio Morales, 33, of Fremont for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and no operator’s license-third offense.