Fremont Police officers investigated an accident at 6:59 a.m. Sept. 30 at Washington and South H Streets.

An investigation determined that a vehicle struck a mailbox and power pole before leaving the scene. The pole sustained significant damage, including power lines down.

As a result of the investigation, Atilano Leon Gonzalez, 21, of Fremont was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, no operator’s license and criminal mischief.