Police arrest Fremont man following incident at intersection

  • Updated
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at about 3:27 p.m. April 27 to Military Avenue and North Broad Street in reference to a male party in that intersection that was said to be kicking vehicles.

Upon arrival officers learned that the individual had left. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the complaint was valid. Officers also learned the person responsible had assaulted someone at the intersection and at another location.

Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree assault (Class II misdemeanor), criminal mischief more than $500 dollars (Class II misdemeanor), disturbing the peace (Class III misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct.

