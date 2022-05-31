Police arrest Fremont man following report of a stabbing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. May 29 to the 1700 block of West 16th Street regarding a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims with injuries.
An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Francisco Pablo-Jimenez, 28, of Fremont for two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.
