The Fremont Police Department was advised of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Arlington at about 11:30 a.m. March 18.

Officers located the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted near 21st and Clarkson streets.

An investigation was conducted and as a result, the driver, Carlos Rolando Ortiz Tino, 24, of Fremont was arrested for DUI +.15 and open container.

