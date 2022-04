Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:52 p.m. April 3 to the 800 block of South Broad Street for a physical disturbance.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that a domestic assault had taken place.

Emmanuel Basilio-Romero, 27, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and child abuse neglect-negligent/non-violent.

