Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:21 p.m. May 21 to the 100 block of East 12th Street for a disturbance.

Officers had responded to the same location about one hour prior.

An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Elmer A. Jimenez Jr., 18, of Fremont for third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0