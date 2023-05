Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday, May 13, to the 700 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Upon arrival, officers had contact with Timothy S. Montanye, 37, of Fremont who had been given a prior trespassing notice not to be on the property, a press release said.

He was placed under arrest at which time a weapon was found on his person. He was jailed for criminal trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.