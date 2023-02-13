A citizen reported to Fremont Police at about 6:55 a.m. Feb. 9 that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Fremont Police were unable to contact the individual.

At 7:32 a.m., Fremont Police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street, a press release said.

Contact was made with Kyle J. Croan, 32, of Fremont. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and consuming alcohol in public.