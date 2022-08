Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 5 to the 500 block of North Main Street in reference to criminal mischief to a vehicle.

Officers were informed that an individual threw rocks at a vehicle causing damage. Upon arrival officers had contact with the victims who provided a description of the individual.

That individual, Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont, was located and identified, resulting in his arrest for criminal mischief.