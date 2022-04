Fremont Police officers responded to Military Avenue and North Broad Street at 10:30 a.m. April 25 in reference to a pedestrian throwing a beer can at, but missing, a moving motorcyclist.

An individual matching the description of the person responsible, Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont, was located in the area.

Mitchell became very upset, causing a disturbance while being uncooperative and denying any involvement. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0