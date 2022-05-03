 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man for driving while intoxicated

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:54 p.m. May 2 to the 1000 block of North Somers Avenue for a welfare check.

It was reported that an individual had been sitting in a parked running vehicle for a period of time. Upon arrival, officers contacted Olegario Bernabe Ortiz, 50, of Fremont, resulting in an impairment investigation.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated +.15 first offense and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany says could drop opposition to Russian oil ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News