Police arrest Fremont man for driving while intoxicated

Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:54 p.m. May 2 to the 1000 block of North Somers Avenue for a welfare check.
It was reported that an individual had been sitting in a parked running vehicle for a period of time. Upon arrival, officers contacted Olegario Bernabe Ortiz, 50, of Fremont, resulting in an impairment investigation.
He was arrested for driving while intoxicated +.15 first offense and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
