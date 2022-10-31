 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man for DUI, criminal impersonation

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers were attempting to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run property damage accident at about 2:28 a.m. Oct. 30. The accident took place earlier in the area of the 900 block of East Third Street.

A vehicle was located in the 300 block of North Platte Avenue with damage consistent with the accident.

An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Nahaman Guerra Martinez, 20, of Fremont for DUI +.15 – a Class W Misdemeanor – and criminal impersonation – a – Class IV Felony.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro but faces 'immense' challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News