Police arrest Fremont man for DUI, criminal impersonation

Fremont Police officers were attempting to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run property damage accident at about 2:28 a.m. Oct. 30. The accident took place earlier in the area of the 900 block of East Third Street.
A vehicle was located in the 300 block of North Platte Avenue with damage consistent with the accident.
An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Nahaman Guerra Martinez, 20, of Fremont for DUI +.15 – a Class W Misdemeanor – and criminal impersonation – a – Class IV Felony.