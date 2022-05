Fremont Police officers responded at 1:51 a.m. May 8 to the 1400 block of East Ninth Street in reference to a disturbance.

Information received was that there was a vehicle parked in a driveway honking and flashing the vehicle's bright lights into the windows of a residence. Officers made contact with two individuals in the vehicle upon arrival.

An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Samuel RD Bunn, 34, of Fremont for DUI second offense .15+ and disturbing the peace.

