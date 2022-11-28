Police arrest Fremont man for second-degree trespassing

Fremont Police officers were called at 6:55 a.m. Nov. 25 to a business in the 2500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a trespass complaint.
Shawn L. Redding, 53, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree trespassing.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 24 to the 200 block of North Drive for a property damage accident.
The Fremont Fire Department was dispatched at 6:38 p.m. Nov. 24 to a business at Military Avenue and Broad Street regarding a dumpster fire.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:47 p.m. Nov. 23 to the 500 block of West Washington Street in reference to a disturbance.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 4:13 p.m. Nov. 22 to Morningside and Luther roads for a semi-car personal injury accident.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 25 to a business located in the 200 block of West 23rd Street in reference to a dist…
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:33 p.m. Nov. 25 to the 1000 block of North Grant Street in reference to a verbal disturbance.
