Police arrest Fremont man for second-degree trespassing

Fremont Police officers were called at 6:55 a.m. Nov. 25 to a business in the 2500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a trespass complaint.

Shawn L. Redding, 53, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree trespassing.

