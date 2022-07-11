 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man for terroristic threats, domestic assault

  • Updated
Police News

Fremont Police officers were dispatched on July 9 to the 1300 block of North H Street for a physical domestic disturbance.

As a result, Joshua N. Gunnels, 41, of Fremont, was arrested for terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault.

