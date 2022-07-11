Police arrest Fremont man for terroristic threats, domestic assault

Fremont Police officers were dispatched on July 9 to the 1300 block of North H Street for a physical domestic disturbance.
As a result, Joshua N. Gunnels, 41, of Fremont, was arrested for terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault.
Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. July 8 at 10th and Broad streets.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 5 p.m. July 5 to Van Anda Park in reference to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at 8:04 p.m. July 5 to the area of 10th and Main streets for a disturbing the peace complaint.
Fremont Police officers responded on July 11 to a business in the 300 block of West 23rd Street for a theft of an iPhone.
