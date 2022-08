Fremont Police officers took a theft report at 11:52 a.m. Aug. 10 that took place in the 800 block of North D Street.

The reporting party provided video of a male subject removing packages off their back porch at 1:48 p.m. Aug. 9.

An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James W. Alvarez, 27, of Fremont for theft over $1,500.