Police arrest Fremont man for third-degree sexual assault

The Fremont Police Department investigated a sexual assault at 3:09 p.m. Aug. 19.
As a result of the department’s investigation, John F. Coogan, 58, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree sexual assault and drinking alcohol on public property.
Fremont Police officers were called on Aug. 15 to the 800 block of East 23rd Street for a trespassing complaint.
Police arrest Fremont man
Man arrested for theft
Fremont Police officers responded at 11:13 p.m. Aug. 20 to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to suspicious activity.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:21 p.m. Aug. 21 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street in reference to a disturbance complaint.
