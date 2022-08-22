 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man for third-degree sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

The Fremont Police Department investigated a sexual assault at 3:09 p.m. Aug. 19.

As a result of the department’s investigation, John F. Coogan, 58, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree sexual assault and drinking alcohol on public property.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NY, Washington scramble as Texas, AZ bus migrants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News