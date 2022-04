Fremont Police officers responded to the 800 block of North Somers Avenue at about 9:12 a.m. April 1 for a trespassing/disturbing the peace complaint.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the complaint was valid.

Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree trespassing and disturbing the peace.

