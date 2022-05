Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 9:51 p.m. May 20 to the 2000 hundred block of East 20th Street in reference to a domestic altercation.

An investigation was conducted and one of the individuals was asked to leave but refused.

As a result, Eduardo Lango, 28, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree trespassing.

