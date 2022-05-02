Police arrest Fremont man on multiple charges

Fremont Police officers were contacted at about 12:45 a.m. May 1 in reference to an individual who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle, which was also parked in a no parking zone, and were finally able to wake up the driver. The individual provided false information but was later identified as Manuel Hernandez, 19, of Fremont.

An investigation was conducted and Hernandez was arrested for DUI +.15, minor in possession, false reporting, no operator’s license and unlawful license.

