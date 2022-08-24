Police arrest Fremont man on numerous charges

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 23 to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance.

It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Upon arrival, officers attempted contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit. Officers were able to stop Mitchell who then resisted.