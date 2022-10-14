 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man on several charges, including first-degree false imprisonment

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at 8:12 p.m. Oct. 13 to the 200 block of West 17th Street in reference to a possible home invasion. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained.

An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Teen killed 5 in Raleigh mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News