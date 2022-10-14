Police arrest Fremont man on several charges, including first-degree false imprisonment

Fremont Police officers responded at 8:12 p.m. Oct. 13 to the 200 block of West 17th Street in reference to a possible home invasion. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained.
An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.
