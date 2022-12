Fremont Police officers responded at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 24 to the area of 22nd and Broad streets for a report of a possible home invasion.

Officers arrived and contacted an individual walking away from the area. The individual, later identified as Charles R. Foster, 39, of Fremont, was causing a disturbance as he walked.

Foster was arrested for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, obstruction of a peace officer and resisting arrest.