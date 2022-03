Fremont Police officers were dispatched this past weekend to the 1400 block of Ohio Street in reference to an assault.

An investigation was conducted and the complaint was determined to be valid.

Chris LR Beauregard, 38, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree domestic assault (intimidation), disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0