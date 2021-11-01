Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was observed at a residence in the 800 block of north Nye Avenue from where he was prohibited from being, Fremont Police reported.
