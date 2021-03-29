Police arrest Fremont man

On March 29, Fremont Police officers responded to the area of 600 E. Sixth Street in reference to a complaint of a man breaking into a house.

Officers located an individual matching the description of the suspect, a few blocks away.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The possible suspect was traveling with another person. The individual who was traveling with the possible suspect, continued to walk away once officers made contact and refused to stop. Officers caught up to this person, who was identified and placed under arrest.

Police said this individual is Tyler J. MCley, 24, of Fremont. He was arrested on the following charges resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and has several warrants out of Kansas.

_ Tribune staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0