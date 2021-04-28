 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont man
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9:10 p.m., April 27, Tyler J. McLey, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he refused to leave a business in the 3600 block of east 24th Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was also charged with terroristic threats for allegedly threatening an employee, Fremont Police reported.

After officers arrived, McLey refused to identify himself and he fought with officers as they attempted to take him in to custody. He was additionally charged with obstructing the police and resisting arrest.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News