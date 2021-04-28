Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 9:10 p.m., April 27, Tyler J. McLey, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he refused to leave a business in the 3600 block of east 24th Street.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with terroristic threats for allegedly threatening an employee, Fremont Police reported.
After officers arrived, McLey refused to identify himself and he fought with officers as they attempted to take him in to custody. He was additionally charged with obstructing the police and resisting arrest.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.