Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 9:10 p.m., April 27, Tyler J. McLey, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he refused to leave a business in the 3600 block of east 24th Street.

He was also charged with terroristic threats for allegedly threatening an employee, Fremont Police reported.

After officers arrived, McLey refused to identify himself and he fought with officers as they attempted to take him in to custody. He was additionally charged with obstructing the police and resisting arrest.