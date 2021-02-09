Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Feb. 6, Jacob L. Booze, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and obstruction in the 3000 block of north Broad Street.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Police reported that he was arrested after an officer saw him on foot behind a business. It was learned Booze was operating a vehicle that became stuck in the snow. He was charged with obstruction after climbing over a fence and running after police tried to talk to him.
- Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.