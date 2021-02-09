 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Feb. 6, Jacob L. Booze, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and obstruction in the 3000 block of north Broad Street.

Fremont Police reported that he was arrested after an officer saw him on foot behind a business. It was learned Booze was operating a vehicle that became stuck in the snow. He was charged with obstruction after climbing over a fence and running after police tried to talk to him.

- Tribune staff

