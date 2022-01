At approximately 9:40 p.m., Jan. 7, Fremont Police officers responded to the 2000 Block of East Donna Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

An investigation was conducted and the complaint was determined to be valid, Fremont Police reported.

As a result of the investigation, Perry G. Cole Jr., 41, of Fremont was arrested for third degree domestic assault.

