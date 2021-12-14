 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man

  Updated
Police News

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Dec. 14, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of stalking, Fremont Police reported.

The arrest came after officers were investigating a complaint that Verbeek was missing.

They located him sitting in his vehicle near a residence in the 400 block of south William Street. The resident of that residence has a protection order against Verbeek.

When officers spoke to Verbeek he acknowledged having been sitting in his vehicle for approximately 45 minutes. The resident did not know that Verbeek had been sitting outside. Verbeek was arrested.

