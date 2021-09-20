Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Sept. 19, Mario Morales, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after he allegedly entered a residence in the 400 block of north Nye Avenue where he had no business being, Fremont Police reported.
Responding officers reported Morales showed signs of being intoxicated.
