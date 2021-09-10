Police arrest Fremont man

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Sept. 9, Shawn T. Cash, 30, of Fremont was arrested on a probation detention authorization after officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported. Cash is accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine.
