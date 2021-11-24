 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 21, Emory W. Hecker, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after he threatened the victim with bodily harm, Fremont Police reported.

