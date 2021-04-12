 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
editor's pick top story

Police News

At approximately 3:30 a.m., April 11, Tomas M. Montejo, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of north Luther Road, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, being a minor in possession of alcohol and no operator’s license.

Tribune staff

Tags

