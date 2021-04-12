Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 3:30 a.m., April 11, Tomas M. Montejo, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of north Luther Road, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, being a minor in possession of alcohol and no operator’s license.
—Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.