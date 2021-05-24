Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:05 a.m., May 21, Shawn J. Pellan, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault and criminal mischief following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 1100 block of north Morrell Street.
He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance and damaging two television sets, Fremont Police reported.
The estimated damage to the two TV sets is $400.
