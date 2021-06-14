 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 3:30 p.m., June 12, William L. Newill, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of north H Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and fictitious plates.

