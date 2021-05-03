 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

At approximately 1:30 p.m., May 1, Michael S. Brindley, 27, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Pebble Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with driving with a suspended license, expired registration, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

