Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1:30 p.m., May 1, Michael S. Brindley, 27, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Pebble Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with driving with a suspended license, expired registration, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.