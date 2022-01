A Fremont man was arrested for disturbing the peace on Jan. 26.

Fremont Police were dispatched at 11:44 p.m. to the 700 Block of North William Avenue in reference to a disturbance.

Police said upon arrival officers heard an individual identified as Mateo Ciprian, 23, screaming and causing a disturbance.

Ciprian had previously been warned by officers for disturbing the peace early at the same location. Ciprian was arrested.

