Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

At approximately 7:30 p.m., May 8, Victor M. Garcia-Pinto, 42, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and assault after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife during a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

