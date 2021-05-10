Police arrest Fremont man

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 7:30 p.m., May 8, Victor M. Garcia-Pinto, 42, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and assault after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife during a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
