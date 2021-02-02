 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Feb. 1, Douglas Ariel Buezo-Paz, 28, of Fremont was arrested on numerous charges following a report of shots fired at a business in the 1600 block of east 23rd Avenue South.

He is accused of firing a single round from .40 caliber pistol into an occupied motel room, Fremont Police reported.

No persons were injured. He is charged on suspicion of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, false reporting, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Damage to the hotel room door is estimated at $300.

_ Tribune staff

