Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Feb. 1, Douglas Ariel Buezo-Paz, 28, of Fremont was arrested on numerous charges following a report of shots fired at a business in the 1600 block of east 23rd Avenue South.

He is accused of firing a single round from .40 caliber pistol into an occupied motel room, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No persons were injured. He is charged on suspicion of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, false reporting, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Damage to the hotel room door is estimated at $300.

_ Tribune staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0