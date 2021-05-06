Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:10 p.m., May 5, Dustin L. Nielson, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of north Hancock Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with no proof of insurance and no valid registration.
