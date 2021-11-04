Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an officer who knew he was wanted saw him exiting the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 700 block of north Edearl Lane, Fremont Police reported.

Following his arrest for the outstanding warrant, a search of the vehicle yielded a knife with a 5-inch blade under the driver’s seat and an open container of alcohol in the passenger door compartment. Casillas was also cited for carrying a concealed weapon and possessing an open container of alcohol.